Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $170,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

GBT stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

