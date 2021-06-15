Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,452. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.