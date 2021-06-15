Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the May 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000.

Shares of EDOC opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $23.04.

