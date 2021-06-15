GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Cap of $135.89 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $135.89 million and $256,624.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.00 or 0.00781870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.33 or 0.07873909 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

