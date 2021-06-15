Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.

GOL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,661. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

