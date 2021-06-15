Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.
GOL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,661. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
