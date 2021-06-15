Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Price Target Raised to $1.30

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research to $1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AUMN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 143.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

