Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 319,116 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of Golub Capital BDC worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,470. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,938.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,456.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

