Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce sales of $36.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the lowest is $35.33 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $29.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.70 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $211.52 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $215.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,753,314.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $11.40 on Thursday, hitting $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,699. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.81.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

