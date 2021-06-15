Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $23.97 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $23,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

INSP traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

