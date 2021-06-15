Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $25.75 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

ROK traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,361. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

