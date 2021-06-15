Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,156. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,837.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

