Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

