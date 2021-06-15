Grimes & Company Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

