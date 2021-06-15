Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 38,706 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,706 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.