Grimes & Company Inc. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $274.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.22 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

