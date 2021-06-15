(GRT.TO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for (GRT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15.

(GRT.TO) has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The company had revenue of C$95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

