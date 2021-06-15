Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Update

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 255.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gruma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of GPAGF remained flat at $$11.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. Gruma has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

