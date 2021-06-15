Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$31.85, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCG. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The firm has a market cap of C$881.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 193,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,071,611.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 292,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,199,911.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 339,775 shares of company stock worth $10,572,507 over the last 90 days.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

