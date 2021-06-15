Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $107.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $112.43.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

