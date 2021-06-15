Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.32. 2,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.