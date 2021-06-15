Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $502,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

