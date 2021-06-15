Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.48. 129,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $425.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

