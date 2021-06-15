Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,763 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.52. 52,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,258. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $221.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

