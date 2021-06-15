Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $535,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.35. The company had a trading volume of 87,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,404. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

