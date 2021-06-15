Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 186,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 531,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

