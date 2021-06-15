Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading 3.7% Higher

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.20. 5,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Harmonic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.