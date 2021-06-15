Haven Protocol Price Hits $11.98 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.98 or 0.00029593 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $176.86 million and $1.12 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,489.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.74 or 0.06334295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $628.58 or 0.01552432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00433418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00144804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.43 or 0.00695056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00418930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005963 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,760,402 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

