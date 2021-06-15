Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

