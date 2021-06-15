Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $384.58 million-413.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.83 million.

A number of research firms have commented on HA. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 1,367,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

