HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Largo Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LGO stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

