Head-To-Head Analysis: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -81.06% -67.89%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 540.80%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 137.38%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 31.65 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.01 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 6,601.92 -$29.15 million N/A N/A

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

