Head-To-Head Analysis: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jumia Technologies and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 31.33%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 27.68%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 17.71 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -12.56 ThredUp $186.01 million 14.61 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

ThredUp has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

ThredUp beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

