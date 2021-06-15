Head-To-Head Review: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and The Southern Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and The Southern Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.37 $4.44 million N/A N/A The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.09 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats The Southern Banc on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

