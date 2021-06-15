Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of HTA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 752,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.