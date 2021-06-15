Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 752,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

