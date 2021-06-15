Hedget Achieves Market Cap of $11.23 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $6.41 or 0.00015948 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $329,128.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00063074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.99 or 0.00788517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.29 or 0.07888710 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.