HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.81. 2,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,014. HEICO has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $148.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

