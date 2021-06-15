Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.