Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in May

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 13th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CBDHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 229,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,794. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.