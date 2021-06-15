Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Down 44.1% in May

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 13th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CBDHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 229,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,794. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.
About Hempfusion Wellness
