Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives $15.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $137,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 4,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,735. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

