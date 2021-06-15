HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%.

HEXO opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $909.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

