Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of HIBB stock traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. 16,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
