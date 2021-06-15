Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. 16,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,208. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.