Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Acquires 1,651 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 793.40 ($10.37) on Tuesday. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 819.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.22.

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.