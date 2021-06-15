Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HCHDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 13,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

