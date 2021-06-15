Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,191. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
