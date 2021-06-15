Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 95,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,191. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.