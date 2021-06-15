Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

HRZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.