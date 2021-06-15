Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 75.9% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of HMLSF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 7,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,719. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.