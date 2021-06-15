Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-750 million.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.69. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

