HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

