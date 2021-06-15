Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOILF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 6,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59. Hunter Technology has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.50.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
