Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,998,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,891,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $946,153 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

